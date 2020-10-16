Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $177.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.