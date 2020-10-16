Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $52.55 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $52,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,688 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,277,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.47. The firm has a market cap of $387.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

