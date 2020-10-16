Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,031,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $409,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe's Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $176.15 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

