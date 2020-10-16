Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.69.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $239.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

