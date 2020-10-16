Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444,398 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NYSE:C opened at $43.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

