Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 86,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 162.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 291,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180,376 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

