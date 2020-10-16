Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,612 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,672.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,209.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,795.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total value of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

