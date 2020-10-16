Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -2.68

News stories about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have trended negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a coverage optimism score of -2.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Facebook’s score:

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $266.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.66. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.