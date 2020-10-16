Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,023 shares of company stock worth $9,420,337 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $266.72 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day moving average of $233.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

