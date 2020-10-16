Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.