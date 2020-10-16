Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $21.46 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

