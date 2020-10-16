Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 77.6% from the September 15th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

SVLKF opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.69. Evolution Mining has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Silver Lake Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold and copper deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in six mines and two processing facilities across its Deflector operations located in the Southern Murchison region of Western Australia; and Mount Monger operations situated within the Kalgoorlie terrane subdivision of the Eastern Goldfields province.

