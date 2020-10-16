European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Equity Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEA stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

