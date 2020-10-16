Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC) dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 30,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 109,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.55.

About Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) (CVE:ECC)

Ethos Gold Corp. identifies, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns a right to acquire a 100% interest in the La Purisima project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the PerkRocky project located in Williams Lake, British Columbia.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethos Gold Corp. (ECC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.