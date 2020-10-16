Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ETTYF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

