Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.68.

EQR opened at $52.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equity Residential by 103.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

