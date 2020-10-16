Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Unity Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unity Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

UNTY stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

