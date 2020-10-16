Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ONE Gas Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. BofA Securities upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.10.

NYSE OGS opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at $49,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $54,327.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

