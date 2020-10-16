Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99. Equitable has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equitable’s revenue for the quarter was down 180.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

