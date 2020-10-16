Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.56. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.60, for a total transaction of C$205,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at C$4,745,878.80. Also, Senior Officer Robert Scott Heffernan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.07, for a total value of C$341,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,109,413.44. Insiders have sold 36,100 shares of company stock worth $597,983 in the last 90 days.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

