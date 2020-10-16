Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$19.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.56. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$8.90.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
