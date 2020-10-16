EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.21

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.21 and traded as high as $59.89. EnPro Industries shares last traded at $58.55, with a volume of 39,224 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on NPO. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

