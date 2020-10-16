Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

EXK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,418 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,364 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

