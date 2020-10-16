Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) rose 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 2,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.21.

About Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.