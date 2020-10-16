Eight Capital Increases Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$34.00

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 120.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBR. Pi Financial set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

GBR stock opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $893.25 million and a P/E ratio of -98.41. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Bear Resources will post -0.1072917 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

