EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.18. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

