Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of EGRX opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.92 million, a P/E ratio of -140.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

