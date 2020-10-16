Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.04

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.04 and traded as high as $19.86. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 15,414 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

The company has a market cap of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.25. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $61,372.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

