Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $81.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $85.32, with a volume of 1095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.29.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DNKN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BTIG Research lowered Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.30.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,742,991. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

