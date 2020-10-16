Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) PT Raised to $81.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DNKN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.30.

DNKN stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $86.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 769.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

