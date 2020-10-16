Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) Trading 10% Higher

Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ:LYL)’s share price shot up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.21. 135,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 39,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Dragon Victory International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.