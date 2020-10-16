Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.13 and last traded at $68.16. 527,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 448,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $289,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869. 38.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

