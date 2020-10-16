DNB Asset Management AS Sells 369 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,884 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 880,219 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705,893 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,057.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 726,715 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $107,379,000 after purchasing an additional 663,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,075,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $454,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,287 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $372,176,000 after purchasing an additional 541,440 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 753,917 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $111,512,000 after purchasing an additional 488,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.34 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $92,483.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares in the company, valued at $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.