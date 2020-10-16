DNB Asset Management AS Sells 15,861 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $41.40 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

