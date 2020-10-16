DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,062 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

