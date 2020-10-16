DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,037 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after acquiring an additional 719,263 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 485.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,560,000 after acquiring an additional 633,444 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter worth about $145,027,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 81.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,162,000 after buying an additional 448,309 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $310.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1,940.75 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

