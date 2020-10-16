DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of DNB Asset Management AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

AMZN opened at $3,338.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,209.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,795.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1,672.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

