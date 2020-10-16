DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.43.

NYSE:EL opened at $221.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $228.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

