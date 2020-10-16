DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 193.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $181.55 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $208.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1,008.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 172,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $31,095,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 616,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,153,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

