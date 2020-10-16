DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,456 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $308.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.64, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $312.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Corporate insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

