DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,463 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $37.09 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 137.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.15.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

