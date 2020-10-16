DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 151,544 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 1.64% of Modine Manufacturing worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOD opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

