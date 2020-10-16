DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,188 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $73.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,790. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

