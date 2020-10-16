DNB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 24,165 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $175,961.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW opened at $85.32 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.