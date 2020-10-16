DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.54.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $336.67 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $340.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 78.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

