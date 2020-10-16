DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,425,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

TFC stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

