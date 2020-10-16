DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.10% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,979,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,079,000 after buying an additional 28,314,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 2,715,644 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,609,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,514,000 after buying an additional 260,721 shares during the period.

NYSE DAR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $848.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.12 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Dirk Kloosterboer sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

