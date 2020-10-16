DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.55 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Fastenal by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST opened at $44.62 on Friday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,473,812 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.