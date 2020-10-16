DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workday by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 457,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after acquiring an additional 333,645 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workday by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 334,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after acquiring an additional 257,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,657,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,780,000 after acquiring an additional 231,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,428 shares of company stock worth $77,862,581. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $207.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.23.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

