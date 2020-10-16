DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 682.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.