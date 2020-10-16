DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.56 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SYSCO by 369.9% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 105.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

SYY stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 175.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

